One killed in 3-car crash in Northwest Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One driver was killed and several other people were injured in a three-car collision in Northwest Portland early Saturday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of NW Glisan Street and NW 14th Avenue just before 3 a.m. on reports of a crash. A preliminary investigation revealed a car heading west on NW Glisan struck a car driving north on NW 14th, according to police.

PPB said the driver in the vehicle traveling west on Glisan was killed in the crash.

“The two other drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene,” police said Saturday. “Three passengers from three different vehicles were taken to an area hospital; one with serious injuries.”

PPB’s Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation.

Saturday’s crash was the 34th traffic fatality in Portland in 2021.