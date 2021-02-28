Police identify man killed in South Portland crash

Incident logged as the 12th fatal crash of 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has identified the man killed in a crash in which a car drove over an embankment in South Portland last weekend.

Officers responded to a crash near SW Barbur Boulevard and SW Hooker Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday February 28. First responders said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Jose Ignacio Contreras of Salem on Wednesday.

According to PPB, Contreras was driving northbound on SW Barbur Boulevard near Duniway Park when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Investigators said speed may have been a factor in this crash.

This is the 12th fatal crash in Portland in 2021, according to PPB.

