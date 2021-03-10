One victim in deadly Glenn Jackson Bridge crash identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the two victims in Monday morning’s deadly crash on the Glenn Jackson Bridge has been identified as 21-year-old Morise Messiah Smith.

Just after 1 a.m., the Portland Police Bureau responded to a report of a crash in the northbound lanes on the Interstate 205 bridge just north of Government Island. Responding officers found a Toyota RAV 4 fully engulfed in flames as well as a Chrysler 300 against the eastern concrete barrier.

There was one occupant in each car, both of whom died at the scene, according to PPB.

Smith had been driving the Chrysler. The driver of the Toyota has not yet been identified.

Investigators said Smith had been driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-205 when the car slammed head-on with the RAV 4.