Oregon City crash sends car down hill, 3 seriously hurt

Emergency crews used ropes to get 2 injured people

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Three people were injured in a 2-car crash on Maplelane in Oregon City, December 26, 2019 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people suffered possibly life-threatening injuries in a 2-car crash that sent one car down a hill in Oregon City.

The crash happened sometime after 2 p.m. on Maplelane Road, Clackamas Fire tweeted. Emergency responders needed to use a rope system to get 2 people up the hill, and all 3 were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

