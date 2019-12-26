Oregon City crash sends car down hill, 3 seriously hurt

Three people were injured in a 2-car crash on Maplelane in Oregon City, December 26, 2019 (Clackamas Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people suffered possibly life-threatening injuries in a 2-car crash that sent one car down a hill in Oregon City.

The crash happened sometime after 2 p.m. on Maplelane Road, Clackamas Fire tweeted. Emergency responders needed to use a rope system to get 2 people up the hill, and all 3 were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

This afternoon crews extricated 2 people from a car that went down a hip after a collision with another car on Maplelane Rd. In Oregon City. A rope system was used to get the patients up the hill. 3 patients were taken to a trauma center with possible life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/17PVmqnX8b — Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) December 26, 2019

