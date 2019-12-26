Oregon City crash sends car down hill, 3 seriously hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people suffered possibly life-threatening injuries in a 2-car crash that sent one car down a hill in Oregon City.
The crash happened sometime after 2 p.m. on Maplelane Road, Clackamas Fire tweeted. Emergency responders needed to use a rope system to get 2 people up the hill, and all 3 were rushed to a hospital for treatment.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as soon as possible.
