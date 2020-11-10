OSP: 1 killed in crash on Hwy 26 in WashCo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 26 Tuesday, according to the Oregon State Police.

OSP has closed the highway at milepost 35 while troopers investigate the crash. Though ODOT crews are working to minimize the effect on traffic, OSP said drivers should consider using an alternate route.

Information about the victim and other people involved in the crash was not immediately available.

