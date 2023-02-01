PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four people died and an 8-month-old girl was injured in a head-on crash on Highway 226 in Linn County Monday evening, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, while taking a curve at a suspected speed of more than 100 mph, 20-year-old Travis Longo of Albany crossed over the center line in his Hyundai Elantra and struck an oncoming Kia Sorrento. The Elantra rolled before it came to a halt and ultimately landed on its roof.

Longo and both of his passengers, Chloe Richmond and Skye Huskey, both 18 and from Lebanon, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, Jessica Petrine, also suffered fatal injuries. Officials said her 8-month-old passenger survived and was treated at Lebanon Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed the highway for 6 hours.