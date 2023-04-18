PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A two-car crash Monday morning in Lincoln County resulted in the death of a 70-year-old man, Oregon State Police said.

Police responded to the crash, which took place on Highway 20 near milepost three, around 10 a.m. After an investigation, police determined that David Weaverling of Waldport was traveling eastbound when his car Toyota RAV4 crossed the center line and collided head-on with a gray Toyota Tacoma, driven by 29-year-old Summer Lovell of Wilsonville.

OSP said that Weaverling was dead at the scene and that Lovell was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash hasn’t yet been determined, police said. The roadway was closed for five hours while police investigated.