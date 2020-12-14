OSP: Driver admits to drinking, cocaine use before 4-car crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine the day they were involved in a car wreck that injured three people, Oregon State Police say.

The crash occurred on Highway 101 in Tillamook County around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday. Three vehicles — an Infinity G37X, a GMC Sierra and a Nissan Xterra — were each heading south as a Ford motorhome was driving north. Witnesses say the Infinity had been swerving in and out of the lane for several miles before ultimately veering left into the northbound lane and into the rock embankment on the shoulder. The motorhome then struck the Infinity, which spun multiple times before coming to a rest in the northbound lane.

The motorhome went onto strike the GMC Sierra, which also spun around and came to a stop in the northbound lane. Meanwhile, the motorhome continued forward all while swerving right to avoid going over the cliff. It ultimately collided with the Nissan Xterra — pushing it up against the rock embankment.

The driver and passenger of the Infinity were rushed to separate hospitals, as was the passenger of the motorhome. There is no word on their current conditions.

Upon investigation, officials found various empty bottles inside the Infinity. The driver told authorities they had been drinking and using cocaine earlier that day.

The names of those involved, including the Infinity driver, have not been released.

Exigent blood was taken from the driver of the Infinity on scene but results have not yet returned. The investigation is ongoing.