PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 51-year-old driver may have been speeding Saturday evening when he crashed his car into a tree off Highway 18 in Polk County, Oregon State Police announced Tuesday.

Brandy Terry of Lincoln City was driving a gray 2016 Toyota Avalon west between Grand Ronde and Otis when officials said he failed to take a curve and crashed into a tree. OSP said a witness reported seeing Terry speeding prior to the crash.

Terry was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash and officials pronounced him deceased at the scene.

An investigation is underway, but OSP said speed may have been a contributing factor.