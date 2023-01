PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Banks man died Saturday after being involved in two separate crashes off Highway 47 in Washington County, Oregon State Police said.

According to OSP, 28-year-old Glennard Purvee was involved in a rear-end collision north of Banks but fled the area.

Then around 2 p.m., officials said Purvee sped off the roadway near the Sunset Grove Golf Club and hit a tree.

Purvee was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation closed the Highway 47 for three hours.