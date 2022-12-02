PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One man is dead following a crash on Interstate 5 in Marion County on Thursday, the Oregon State Police reported.

At around 5:30 a.m., OSP says they responded to a single-car collision in the northbound lanes. According to officials, the initial investigation determined that 76-year-old Dale Heggem of Salem was driving a minivan on the highway when he veered off the road at a high speed, crashing into a tree head-on.

Heggem was pronounced dead at the scene.

The right-side northbound lane of I-5 was closed following the crash. It reopened after about four hours.