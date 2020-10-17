OSP: Man dies in crash after running from police

FILE _ This Feb. 28, 2012 file photo shows the Oregon State Police emblem on a patrol car in Salem, Ore. State police have filled the law enforcement gap in rural Josephine County since declining federal subsidies forced cuts to the sheriff’s office and voters have refused to raise taxes to make up the difference. […]

The motorcycle rider died at the scene of the crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hood River man died in a motorcycle crash Friday evening while running from authorities, according to the Oregon State Police.

A Hood River County Sheriff’s Sergeant spotted a rider on a Suzuki motorcycle on Baseline Road around 8 p.m. and attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic violation. Instead of stopping, police said the driver sped up and drove off, turning northbound onto Toll Bridge Road to escape.

The sergeant lost sight of the motorcyclist, but moments later came upon a crash at Toll Bridge Road at the intersection of Highway 35. It was the Suzuki rider.

First responders and OSP Troopers were called out to the scene to help.

According to investigators, the motorcycle rider, identified as 34-year-old Lyle Halverson of Hood River, was speeding northbound on Toll Bridge Road when he “failed to negotiate a right hand corner,” went into the other lane, and crashed into a Ford pickup truck.

Halverson was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The pickup truck driver was not injured in the crash.

It is unclear what Halverson’s alleged traffic violation was for or why he eluded police.