PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was hit and killed by a pickup truck driver while walking along Highway 30 Tuesday in Columbia County, police said.

The crash happened around 9:41 p.m. on Hwy 30 near milepost 21.

According to the Oregon State Police, 29-year-old Rachel Honl was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe west on the highway and hit 66-year-old Michael Bisogni as he was walking in the lane.

Bisogni was pronounced dead and Honl was not injured, OSP said. Police said Honl stayed at the scene and cooperated with them.

Authorities closed Hwy 30 for more than two hours after the crash.