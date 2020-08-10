OSP seeks to ID driver connected to fatal Hwy 213 crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver connected to a fatal crash on Highway 213 in Clackamas County.

The crash happened Sunday evening, on August 2, where the highway intersects with SE Luther Road. Police said 67-year-old Nolan Heine was on an electric bicycle going north when he attempted to cross the highway. As he did, “a witness believes he was struck by a white moped/motorcycle” that was going in the same direction, said OSP. Authorities said that driver briefly paused before then driving away.

After the crash, Heine was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police are now asking to speak with anyone who witnessed the crash or has knowledge of who the other driver involved was. The rider was described as a man who was wearing a black helmet and white shirt at the time of the incident, said police.