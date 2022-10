PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities said impairment and speed likely contributed to the Highway 154 crash that killed a Salem man on Monday.

Just before 9 p.m., Oregon State Police said 31-year-old Luis Roberto Esquivel crossed the center line before rolling down an embankment near Southeast Purple Plum Heights Road.

Esquivel sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The highway was closed for more than two hours while OSP investigated.