OSP trooper injured in Hwy 30 crash has been ID’d

OSP trooper John Jeffries was critically injured in a crash on Hwy 30. (Courtesy: OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon State Police Trooper who was critically injured on Highway 30 near St. Helens Thursday night has been identified.

Officials released a statement Friday morning identifying the trooper as John Jeffries.

Jeffries retired from the FBI after 20 years, before he started working with OSP this past March. He’s been stationed at the St. Helens worksite.

Troopers were pursuing a suspect when the driver rammed an OSP patrol car and struck Jeffries around 3:30 p.m. near Milepost 31.

Jeffries was rushed to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland and was reported to be critically injured.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

No other information is available at this time, including why the suspect was being pursued.