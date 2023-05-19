PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A diner who was sitting outside a Southeast Portland restaurant was injured when police say a vehicle crashed into the dining area structure, striking the diner Thursday night.

Minutes after 7:30 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau says two vehicles collided, sending one of them into the dining area structure located near Southeast Hawthorn Boulevard and Southeast 32nd Avenue.

The diner was brought to a hospital for treatment. PPB said most of the injuries sustained were minor and could be self-treated.

No arrests have been made as officers say there were no signs the drivers were speeding or impaired at the time of the crash.