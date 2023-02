PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead in Gresham.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, MCSO tweeted that the crash happened on Southeast Orient Drive near Southeast 292nd Place. Authorities said the involved-driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Southeast Orient Drive is expected to be closed for several hours. Drivers are urged to use other routes.