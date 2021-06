An overturned semi-truck is blocking two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just before the Terwilliger Boulevard exit. (Via ODOT Camera)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overturned semi-truck is blocking two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 just before the Terwilliger Boulevard exit.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. According to officials, the semi-truck appears to be the sole vehicle involved. Only minor injuries have been reported.

UPDATE: An overturned semi is still blocking the left two lanes of I-5 SB before Terwilliger. Avoid I-5 SB, traffic is backed up past I-84. #pdxtraffic #koin6news pic.twitter.com/RoK1JTy43W — Carly Kennelly (@KOIN6Traffic) June 21, 2021

The left two lanes of I-5 SB are currently blocked as crews clear the scene. Avoid the area or expect delays.

This is a developing story.