PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Wilsonville Monday morning.
Aurora Fire District responded to the scene and tweeted that a semi-truck crashed and is blocking the roadway near the French Prairie Rest Area. According to TripCheck, the crash is two miles south of Wilsonville.
Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 that there are no apparent injuries.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says traffic is being diverted through the rest area, but there is still a very long backup. Drivers are urged to use other routes until the scene is cleared or “expect a substantial delay,” ODOT warned.
This is a developing story.