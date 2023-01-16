PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An overturned semi-truck stalled northbound traffic on Interstate 5 near Wilsonville Monday morning.

Aurora Fire District responded to the scene and tweeted that a semi-truck crashed and is blocking the roadway near the French Prairie Rest Area. According to TripCheck, the crash is two miles south of Wilsonville.

Oregon State Police told KOIN 6 that there are no apparent injuries.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says traffic is being diverted through the rest area, but there is still a very long backup. Drivers are urged to use other routes until the scene is cleared or “expect a substantial delay,” ODOT warned.

This is a developing story.