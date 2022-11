PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The eastbound lanes of Highway 6 closed Tuesday morning after a semi-truck overturned near the Tillamook/Washington county lines, officials said.

At around 11:30 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the crash happened at milepost 34.

The highway will reportedly close periodically while crews work to clear the area. Drivers are urged to find other routes.

Officials have not yet said if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story.