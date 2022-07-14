A semi truck lays on its side blocking both eastbound lanes of I-84 near Warrenton. (Courtesy/MCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was sent to the hospital after a semi truck overturned and spilled a load of asphalt on I-84 Thursday near Warrendale, officials said.

The truck was headed westbound on the highway when it crashed about seven miles west of Cascade Locks, blocking both westbound and eastbound traffic.

Westbound lanes have since been opened, but eastbound lanes of the highway are still closed. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT shared photos of the truck on its side, blocking lanes completely.

A semi truck lays overturned on I-84 near Warrenton after crashing and losing a load of asphalt. Eastbound lanes of the highway are closed. (Courtesy/ODOT)

The Oregon Department of Transportation told KOIN 6 News the crash involved six vehicles and there were minor injuries.

Officials said they don’t know when the eastbound lanes will be reopened. In the meantime, drivers headed east are being detoured through Ainsworth. For the latest updates on road conditions, visit ODOT’s interactive traffic map.

No further details were immediately available.

Oregon State Police is leading the investigation.