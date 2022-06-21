Highway 130 was impacted for about six hours while the scene was investigated.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is dead after his car rolled off the road and into the river in Tillamook County, authorities said.

According to Oregon State Police, troopers and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 130 at milepost 3 shortly before 8 a.m. on Monday.

The investigation revealed that a westbound silver Volvo, operated by 58-year-old John Newman of Pacific City, left the roadway and then collided with a utility pole.

The car then rolled off the roadway and into the river.

Investigators are looking at speed and lane use as contributing factors. Following the crash, the highway was impacted for about six hours while the scene was investigated.

OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nestucca Rural Fire, Tillamook Peoples Utility Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.