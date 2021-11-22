Passenger dies, driver badly injured in Hwy 99 crash Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passenger in a two-car crash near Woodburn late Friday morning died from fatal injuries, officials said.

Emergency personnel was dispatched shortly after 11:30 a.m. to Highway 99 East near Milepost 35.

According to the Oregon State Police Troopers, Francisco Alvarez Brionez, 80, entered the highway in a Nissan Versa and collided with Ronald Bode, 66, who was driving a Peterbilt dump truck.

Judith Harley, 77, from Woodburn was a passenger in the Versa. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Alvarez Brionez was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries. Officials said Bode was not injured in the incident.