The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office logo on a parked patrol car. (KOIN File Photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is injured and a passenger is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gresham early Thursday morning, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Deputies responded to the scene on Southeast Orient Drive near Southeast Bluff Road at around 1:45 a.m.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not release the severity of the driver’s injuries.

An investigation to determine the cause is underway.

The crash closed Orient Drive for several hours.