Crash happened in the 19300 block of SW Blanton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The passenger in a car that crashed in a Beaverton yard died Saturday night, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The car crashed into a yard in the 19300 block of SW Blanton, officials said, and added the “vehicle that crashed was associated with the yard it crashed in.”

The driver was unhurt, authorities said, but the passenger died.

The investigation is ongoing, including whether the driver was intoxicated. No further information is available at this time.