Passenger killed in four-vehicle crash near Madras

Scene near Highway 97’s milepost 108 where one person died in a four-car crash August 15, 2020 (Oregon State Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed Saturday after a driver on Highway 97 slammed into a stopped car.

The Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. near milepost 108 between Madreas and Terrbonne. According to troopers, a man who had been driving a 1993 Chevy Blazer crashed into the back of a stopped 1999 Chevy Cavalier that had three occupants.

The force from the impact pushed the Cavalier into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane of the roadway, resulting in a collision with a Jeep Cherokee and a BMW X2.

Gavin Hermosillo, 21, who was a passenger in the Cavalier, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger in the car, an unidentified 12-year-old, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver, Emily Worthington, 19, was also taken to a hospital for treatment on unknown injuries.

Donald Matney, 54, the driver of the Blazer, was taken to a hospital as well.

The occupants of the Jeep and BMW were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains open.