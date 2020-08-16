Passenger killed in four-vehicle crash near Madras

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was killed Saturday after a driver on Highway 97 slammed into a stopped car.
The Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash around 4 p.m. near milepost 108 between Madreas and Terrbonne. According to troopers, a man who had been driving a 1993 Chevy Blazer crashed into the back of a stopped 1999 Chevy Cavalier that had three occupants.
The force from the impact pushed the Cavalier into oncoming traffic in the northbound lane of the roadway, resulting in a collision with a Jeep Cherokee and a BMW X2.
Gavin Hermosillo, 21, who was a passenger in the Cavalier, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other passenger in the car, an unidentified 12-year-old, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver, Emily Worthington, 19, was also taken to a hospital for treatment on unknown injuries.
Donald Matney, 54, the driver of the Blazer, was taken to a hospital as well.
The occupants of the Jeep and BMW were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the crash remains open.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.