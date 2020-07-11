Passenger killed in Hwy 97 crash near Sunriver

Scene from the deadly crash off Highway 97 July 10, 2020 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passenger riding in an SUV was killed Friday night after the vehicle veered off Highway 97 and crashed near milepost 151.

The Oregon State Police said a green 2001 Ford Explorer was heading southbound on the highway around 6:30 p.m. near Sunriver when it left the roadway and rolled.

The front passenger, identified as Joseph Kushner of Lapine, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car at the time of the crash. Kushner, 34, suffered fatal injuries from the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Ysabell Joseph of Lapine, was transported via air ambulance to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend where her condition is unknown. OSP said Joseph, 24, was wearing a seat belt.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains open.