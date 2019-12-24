Passenger seriously injured in crash, driver flees

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a single-car crash that left a passenger seriously injured, the driver fled the scene and has not yet be found.
Gresham police responded to the crash at Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street just before 9:30 on Monday night. There, they found one male passenger still inside the car. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A witness told police the man driving the car was seen running away from the crash. He has not been found.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
