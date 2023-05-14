PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 40-year-old woman who was hit while crossing Northeast 122nd Avenue on April 25 passed away, authorities said.

According to police, on April 25, Kathrine Lyda was crossing Northeast 122nd Avenue against the lighted pedestrian signal when a driver in a 2006 Ford Taurus headed northbound hit her.

The driver remained at the scene and authorities said they cooperated with the investigation.

On Sunday, authorities shared that Lyda had passed away in the hospital on May 7.

The incident is still under investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact them and reference case number 23-106733.