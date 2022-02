A pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital after a crash between that person and a car on Hwy 26 near NW Fischer Road, February 12, 2022 (WCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital after a crash between that person and a car on Hwy 26, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Hwy 26 is closed at NW Fisher Road during the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.