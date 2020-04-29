Skateboarder dies after being hit in Vancouver parking lot

A man was hit by a car in the Sky Zone Trampoline Park, April 29 2020. (Vancouver Fire)

Editor’s note: We originally reported the victim was in his 30s; however, Vancouver police later confirmed he was 45 years old.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 45-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in a parking lot in Vancouver, police said Wednesday.

Vancouver firefighters said they responded to the Sky Zone Trampoline Park at 5000 Fourth Plain Boulevard around 1 p.m. and found the man trapped under a car.

Bystanders were using an auto jack to help him. Fire crews then assisted to free him.

He was taken to PeaceHealth Medical Center in critical condition but later died, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Investigators learned the victim was skateboarding in the parking lot when he went up to the car and allegedly punched the window. The 18-year-old driver of the car—identified as Joshua L. Jones—made a U-turn, accelerated toward the skateboarder and didn’t brake until after hitting the man, police said.

Jones was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for second-degree murder.

The investigation continues.