Pedestrian crushed between 2 cars, DUII arrest made

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was seriously injured after she was pinned between two cars on SE Steele Street in Portland Monday afternoon, said police.

The pedestrian-involved crash was first reported at 1:18 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene to find a 75-year-old woman had been crushed between her own car and the car that hit her. Emergency responders were able to free her, but she was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries to her legs, said police.

A crash investigation indicated that the victim had been standing behind her parked car on the side of SE Steele Street. Police said she was getting things out of the trunk when the suspect crashed into the victim.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Hayley Jean, was arrested and booked into jail on assault, DUII, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment charges, said police.