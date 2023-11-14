PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was killed early Tuesday after getting hit by a car in Southeast Portland authorities said.

Just after 6 a.m., Portland police said they responded to a crash report on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard where a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

Upon arriving, police said they found the pedestrian, an adult man, dead. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

According to authorities, McLoughlin Boulevard is closed between the Ross Island Bridge and Southeast Cora Street and could stay that way through the morning commute.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.