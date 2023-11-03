The victim was identified as 32-year-old Michael Pearcy.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian has died from injuries sustained during a car crash last month, police said Friday.

On Oct. 20, just after 4:30 a.m., officers say they responded to reports of a man injured near North Whitaker Road and North Hayden Meadows Drive in the East Columbia Neighborhood. Officers say that the man had been struck by a vehicle and suffered head trauma. The victim, identified as 32-year-old Michael Pearcy, was transported to a local hospital.

The driver who struck Pearcy stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, authorities say. No arrests were made.

The Medical Examiner confirmed Pearcy died Thursday from injuries sustained in the crash.

This marks the 58th fatal traffic-related crash in Portland in 2023. According to police, 20 of these crashes have involved pedestrians.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Portland police.