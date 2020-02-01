Pedestrian dies 3 days after being hit in NE Portland

Samuel B. Baskow, 22, was hit on Tuesday in Portland's Woodlawn neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 22-year-old man died at a hospital on Friday, three days after being hit by a car in Portland’s Woodlawn neighborhood.

Portland police said Samuel B. Baskow was hit by a pickup near NE Lombard Street and NE 11th Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Baskow was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators learned Baskow wasn’t inside a crosswalk as he walked across NE Lombard Street and was hit. Officers said there was limited visibility at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado that struck Baskow wasn’t impaired or distracted, authorities said. He stayed at the scene and was cooperative. He has not been cited.

This was the fifth fatal crash in Portland in 2020, according to the Portland Police Bureau.