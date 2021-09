Crash happened in the 2600 block of North Marine Drive

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after being hit by a car Wednesday night in North Portland’s Kenton neighborhood.

Officers rushed to the scene in the 2600 block of North Marine Drive at 10:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was already dead when officers arrived, the Portland Police Bureau said. The driver stayed at the scene.

The PPB’s Major Crash Team is investigating. North Marine Drive was closed between North Portland Road and North Force Avenue.