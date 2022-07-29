The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by the driver of a van on I-5 around midnight Friday, Oregon State Police said.

Police responded to the crash at 12:02 a.m. on the highway near milepost 229 near the Corvallis-Lebanon Highway junction.

According to OSP, the pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Charles Hatfield of Salem, walked into one of the southbound lanes of the highway. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Poblano Lopez of Lynnwood, WA, hit him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSP said Lopez stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The investigation is ongoing.