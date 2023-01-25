PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Southeast Powell Boulevard late Tuesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers arrived to the scene near Southwest Foster Road around 10:15 p.m. Police said the involved-driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative.

The pedestrian received medical treatment at the scene but was ultimately pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-22696.

The investigation closed Southeast Powell Boulevard between Southeast 49th Avenue and Southeast 51st Avenue.