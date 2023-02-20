The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but died just before 5 p.m., authorities say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision involving a U-Haul Monday afternoon, according to Gresham police.

Police responded to the crash on E Burnside Street just before 3 p.m. Authorities say the victim — a woman whose name has not yet been released — was taken to the hospital with critical injuries but sadly, succumbed to her injuries within hours.

Officials say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The U-Haul was resting on the TriMet MAX tracks after the wreck, causing trains to be stopped in both directions. Meanwhile, westbound traffic was completely blocked off on E Burnside as investigators worked the scene.

All lanes have since reopened but drivers are still asked to avoid Burnside from 172nd Avenue to 162nd Avenue. MAX trains are expected to resume shortly.

Anyone that witnessed the collision is asked to call the Gresham Police tip-line at 503-618-2719.