PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed by a vehicle early Monday morning in Southeast Portland, authorities said.

According to Portland police, an off-duty officer came across the crash just after midnight near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 106th Avenue.

The officer helped the pedestrian and they were eventually taken to a hospital where authorities said they later died.

The driver in the crash fled the scene and authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police.

Southeast Stark Street was closed for several hours during the investigation.