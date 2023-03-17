PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a crash that closed part of Tualatin Valley Highway in Aloha Friday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office tweeted that deputies were on the scene of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle.

The pedestrian involved in the crash died. Deputies said the driver was rushed to a hospital but did not release the severity of their injuries.

WCSO’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation. Both directions of TV Hwy are expected to be closed for several hours between Southwest 174th Avenue and Southwest 182nd Avenue.