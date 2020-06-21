Pedestrian dies in collision with MAX train near Goose Hollow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed Friday after being hit by a Trimet MAX train near the Goose Hollow neighborhood.

The collision happened near 1700 SW Yamhill Street just after 11 p.m.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until the next of kin is notified and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office has completed its review.

The investigation into the death remains open. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau at 503-823-3333.