Pedestrian dies in crash in NE Portland’s Cully neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was killed in a Friday evening crash in Northeast Portland’s Cully neighborhood, police said.

Officers rushed to the crash scene in the 5300 block of NE Portland Highway at 7:45 p.m. but the pedestrian had already died, the Portland Police Bureau said.

A driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene, police said.

The PPB’s Major Crash Team is investigating. NE Portland Highway was closed between NE 42nd and NE 60th.

No other details are available at this time.