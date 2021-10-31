Pedestrian dies in crash with SUV in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian died after a crash with an SUV early Sunday morning in Southeast Portland, police said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a crash near the corner of SE Powell Boulevard and 29th Avenue. When they arrived, they found an injured man, and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, police said, and PPB’s Major Crash Team is investigating.

Police did not immediately release further details about the circumstances of the crash. The names of the pedestrian and driver have not been released either.

SE Powell Boulevard was closed in both directions between SE 28th Place and 30th Avenue.

Anyone with information can contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at 503.823.2103 and reference Case No. 21-304326.