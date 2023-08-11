The victim has been identified as Braden Lungren

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in Happy Valley Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as Braden Lungren, 20.

Authorities responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. and determined that a man was driving north on SE Foster Rd. near SE Hemrich Road when he hit Lungren, who was walking in the street.

The driver told CCSO that he pulled over and was unsure of what he had hit, so he called 911.