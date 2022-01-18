Pedestrian found dead along Hwy 99E in ClackCo.

Investigators believe the person was hit by a car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police investigators are now trying to figure out who hit and killed a person whose body was found along Highway 99 East in Clackamas County Sunday morning.

Around 7:45 a.m., OSP received a report of someone who appeared to be dead near milepost 14. That’s along the Willamette River, in the area of the Canemah Bluff Natural Area.

Officials said the person was pronounced dead at the scene and an investigation revealed the person had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

Highway 99 E was closed for nearly 3 hours while officials investigated.