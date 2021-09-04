Hwy 30 closed after pedestrian hit, dies in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was struck by a driver and found dead early Saturday morning at the intersection of Northwest St. Helens Road and 63rd Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit, and when they arrived, they found the pedestrian dead at the scene, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

NW St. Helens Road, Highway 30, is closed in both directions as police continue investigating, PPB said.

This is a developing story.