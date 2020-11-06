Pedestrian hit by car in Beaverton, critically hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Beaverton early Friday, TVFR said.
The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. around SW Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry. Beaverton police shut down Hall and Scholls Ferry for the investigation.
The driver of the car stayed at the scene.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
