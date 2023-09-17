PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Saturday night after they were struck by a vehicle near the intersection of 82nd Avenue and Crystal Springs Boulevard in Southeast Portland, police say.

The Portland Police Bureau officers responded to the crash at approximately 9:10 p.m., where they found a pedestrian suffering from major injuries. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition.

The driver remained on scene while PPB’s Major Crash Team conducted an investigation. Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact PPB.